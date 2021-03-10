15-Year-Old Boy Shot After Argument At Holmesburg Gas Station, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument ended with a 15-year-old shot at a gas station mini-mart in Philadelphia. It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Chippendale and Frankford Avenues in Holmesburg.Philadelphia Weather: Weekday Warm Up Continues Across Region, Temperatures To Reach 70s In Philadelphia Thursday
Police say the boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.
They are looking for two suspects captured on surveillance video.
This comes just one day after another 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.