Woman Injured Following Overnight House Fire In Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire sent a woman to the hospital in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Flames broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 5900 block of Pine Street.
Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.
Medics rushed a 65-year-old woman to the hospital.
No word yet on her condition.