PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley are expected to provide an update on the city’s COVID-19 response. The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
- When: Tuesday, March 9
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
Say with CBSPhilly.com for updates.