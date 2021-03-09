CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley are expected to provide an update on the city’s COVID-19 response. The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be streamed in the player above on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
  • When: Tuesday, March 9
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

Say with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 