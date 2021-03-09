BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Bensalem are expected to provide an update on a 33-year-old cold case Tuesday afternoon. The police department has identified the skeletal remains of a young, pregnant female that were discovered on Jan. 24, 1988.
Her body was found in an underground pump house at the abandoned Publicker Distillery, located along State Road in Bensalem. She was estimated to be between the ages of 17 to 23 years of age and about six months pregnant.
The press conference will be at 2 p.m.
- What: Bensalem Police to hold press conference providing update on 33-year-old cold case.
- When: Tuesday, March 9
- Time: 2 p.m.

