PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is not feeling the love when it comes to the happiest cities in the country. The City of Brotherly Love finished near the bottom of the rankings released today by the website WalletHub.
Philadelphia is ranked 160th out of 182 cities.
The city received low marks for emotional and physical well-being, along with income and employment.
Two other local cities also came in on the wrong side of the rankings with Wilmington coming in at 168 and Dover ranked 176.
In case you’re wondering, Fremont, California is the happiest city in the country.