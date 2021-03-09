CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was injured in a house fire in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of South Bouvier Street.

Man Hurt In South Philadelphia House Fire

READ MORE: Flyers Fans Can Win Original Portrait Of Gritty

Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control.

READ MORE: Survey Ranks Philadelphia Toward Bottom Of Happiest Cities In The Country

Medics took a 35-year-old man to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: When Might Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive?

No word on his condition or on what sparked the flames.