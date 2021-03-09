PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was injured in a house fire in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the 2200 block of South Bouvier Street.Flyers Fans Can Win Original Portrait Of Gritty
Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control.
Medics took a 35-year-old man to the hospital.
No word on his condition or on what sparked the flames.