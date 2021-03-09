RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for a man who police say wiped his feces on the wall and sign of two stores in Radnor Township. Detectives are hoping you can identify the man in this surveillance video from March 5.
Attempt to ID | Indecent Act: https://t.co/OYhl6Uff1J pic.twitter.com/Mp7SgluYt8
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) March 9, 2021
Detectives say he committed the indecent acts after he was told he could not use the store computer for personal use.
“We’re concerned both for the health and wellbeing of everyone who’s visiting these establishments but also for that individual. We are asking anyone who’s able to view the video that we shared with you and we shared on our social media sites, if they could identify him, we would like to speak with this gentleman and make sure that both he’s OK in the event that maybe there’s a mental health issue that needs to be addressed,” Radnor Township Police Officer Brady McHale said.
Police say acts like this will not be tolerated.
You are asked to call police at 610-688-0503 if you recognize the man.