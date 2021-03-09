PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers received some bad news on Tuesday. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game in Chicago because of a league-issued seven-day quarantine.
76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are required to quarantine until Friday and Saturday, respectively, due to contact tracing, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It rules Embiid out of Thursday game, and Simmons out of Thursday and Friday.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2021
However, he’s eligible to return Friday when they visit the Washington Wizards.
Charania also reports that Ben Simmons will miss both games.
As long as each continues to test negative, Joel Embiid will be available to play on Friday at Washington and Ben Simmons will be clear to return on Saturday. Both Embiid and Simmons received seven-day quarantines due to exposure to individual who tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/mhZmLSsZxt
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2021
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Embiid and Simmons have both tested negative for COVID-19 and that their barber has tested positive for it. Both players saw the barber a day or two before flying to Atlanta, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because those details were not released publicly.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)