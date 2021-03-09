CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers received some bad news on Tuesday. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game in Chicago because of a league-issued seven-day quarantine.

However, he’s eligible to return Friday when they visit the Washington Wizards.

Charania also reports that Ben Simmons will miss both games.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Embiid and Simmons have both tested negative for COVID-19 and that their barber has tested positive for it. Both players saw the barber a day or two before flying to Atlanta, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because those details were not released publicly.

