By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The money is pouring in to help the city of Philadelphia revitalize FDR Park. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced $4.5 million in new funding.

The money will be used to create a welcome center and to design a world-class playground and picnic area at the park in South Philadelphia.

“This children’s play area is envisioned in the master plan is no ordinary playground. Like Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park, this FDR play escape will be a source of pride, a go-to destination for tourists and a fun, free, accessible play space for children and families,” said Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

The city received input on the improvement plan from more than 3,000 residents.