PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New Jersey is the best state in the country for education, according to the 2021 U.S. News Best States rankings survey. U.S. News & World Report ranked all 50 states in each of the following eight categories: education, health care, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, natural environment, and crime and corrections.
In calculating the rankings, each of the categories was assigned weightings based on the average of three years of data from an annual national survey that asked nearly 70,000 people to prioritize each subject in their state.
In the Delaware Valley, New Jersey topped the list for education. The Garden State was also among the top five in the health care and crime and corrections categories. However, New Jersey came in at 49 for fiscal stability.
Pennsylvania also came in low for fiscal stability, ranking no. 47 on the list, but ranked no. 11 for opportunity.
Delaware, however, came in at 12 on the list for fiscal stability but No. 45 for natural environment.
Washington was rated one of the best states in the U.S., ranking among the top 10 states in the infrastructure, education, economy, fiscal stability and health care categories.
To see the complete list of rankings, click here.