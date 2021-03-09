Flyers Fans Can Win Original Portrait Of Gritty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers fans can enter a charity sweepstakes for a chance to win an original portrait of Gritty! The Flyers mascot lounged on his couch in the Wells Fargo Center for the sitting.Survey Ranks Philadelphia Toward Bottom Of Happiest Cities In The Country
The portrait was painted by local artist Benjamin Davis.
This all happened while the Flyers were taking on the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center back on Feb. 3.
Proceeds from the sweepstakes will go to Flyers' charities.