CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Another FEMA-run coronavirus vaccination site opened in the Philadelphia region on Monday. The third site opened at the BB&T Pavilion along the Camden Waterfront in New Jersey on Monday.
The location will be open for two weeks and the final day will be on Friday, March 19.
It can administer 2,000 prime doses.
After it closes it will open again two weeks later to administer the second dose.
The vaccination center is run by the state of New Jersey with FEMA funding and support.
Officials tell Eyewitness News that all of the vaccination appointments have been claimed at this location. So no walk-ups or anyone without an appointment should show up.