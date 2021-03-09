EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help identifying the person involved in two suspicious incidents where a man approached children in the Ridings at Mayfair Development. Officials received a complaint about a man in a Subaru acting suspiciously in the area of Parkdale Place on March 4.
The man reportedly approaced a small child getting off a school bus and attempted to give the child a compact disc, then attempted to give it to the child's mother.
A second incident happened on March 8. Officials say the man was operating a green Subaru Outback/Forester with a small dog in the car in the area of Lexington Circle around 4 p.m. when he approached a group of three girls between the ages of seven and 10 years old.
He reportedly pulled up to the girls and asked if they liked music and if they were related.
He then handed the girls a compact disc and drove away.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man should contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.