PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eastern State Penitentiary will reopen later this week after being shut down for almost a year due to COVID-19. The historic site in Philadelphia will be open to the public beginning Friday, March 12.
"We are thrilled to welcome visitors and members back to the penitentiary for meaningful and, most importantly, safe experiences on-site," President and CEO Sally Elk said. "We hope that Eastern State's engaging programming and awe-inspiring architecture will provide the much-needed space to escape, and also reflect on important issues."
The penitentiary is going to be operating on a new schedule from Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission to the penitentiary will now include expanded offerings such as the prison synagogue and Cellblock 11.
Health and safety protocols will continue to be in place including reduce capacity, required use of masks, physical distancing and increased cleaning and sanitization.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online.