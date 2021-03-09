PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of Lincoln Drive is closed after a vehicle and tractor-trailer collided. The crash happened on Lincoln Drive, just north of Wissahickon Avenue.
The road is closed northbound as the investigation continues.
The car is wedged under the trailer.
So far no word on injuries.

Lincoln Drive closed at Wissahickon Avenue with an accident involving a car underneath a Tractor Trailer. This is a “no truck” stretch of road. #breaking #phillytraffic @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vRppgiEVXm
