By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of Lincoln Drive is closed after a vehicle and tractor-trailer collided. The crash happened on Lincoln Drive, just north of Wissahickon Avenue.

The road is closed northbound as the investigation continues.

The car is wedged under the trailer.

Car Becomes Wedged Under Tractor-Trailer Along Lincoln Drive

So far no word on injuries.

