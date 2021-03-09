CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:bensalem news, Local, Patrick Dando

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County, authorities say a suspect who was out on bail in two domestic violence cases, attacked the same victim a third time. The Bucks County district attorney says 35-year-old Patrick Dando, of Bensalem, pushed the victim down a flight of concrete steps.

He also choked her until she blacked out, officials say.

Dando was taken into custody Monday night by U.S. Marshals and Bucks County detectives.

The DA’s office said they had asked a judge to revoke Dando’s bail after the second case, but the motion was denied.