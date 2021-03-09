PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after police say he was shot twice Tuesday evening in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police say this happened just before 7 p.m. along the 5200 block of Pentridge Street.
According to officials, the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the left forearm.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just a short time later.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This comes just one day after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.