PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to give comments following the Inspector General’s report regarding the city’s relationship with Philly Fighting COVID, Inc. The press conference will be at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will offer comments and take questions on the Inspector General’s report, released this morning, regarding the City’s relationship with Philly Fighting COVID, Inc.
- When: Monday, March 8, 2021
- Time: 3 p.m.
