Tractor-Trailer Overturns, Spills Onions On Ben Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tractor-trailer overturned on the westbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge, spilling its load of onions all over the road. Chopper 3 was overhead as the driver of that tractor was pulled from the cab of the truck.
There's no word on the extent of the driver's injuries.
Authorities also confirmed two fuel tanks are leaking at the scene.
Traffic is getting by but there are delays.