PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forty-five additional schools in the School District of Philadelphia are expected to reopen for in-person hybrid learning next Monday, district officials announced. This is the second round of Philadephia schools to reopen for in-person learning following a mediation process led by a city-appointed neutral third party.

The 45 schools expected to reopen on Monday, March 15 include:

A.L. Fitzpatrick School, Abram Jenks School, Alexander Adaire School, Andrew Jackson School, Benjamin B. Comegys School, Benjamin Franklin School, Charles W. Henry School, D. Newlin Fell School, Delaplaine McDaniel School, Edwin M. Stanton School, Eleanor C. Emlen School, Ellwood School, Francis Hopkinson School, General George A. McCall School, General George G. Meade School, General Philip Kearney School, Hamilton Disston School, Haverford Center, Horatio B. Hackett School, James Logan School, Jay Cooke Elementary School, John B. Kelly School, John M. Patterson School, John Welsh School, Joseph H. Brown School, Kennedy C. Crossan School, Lewis C. Cassidy School, Louis H. Farrell School, Morton McMichael School, Philip H. Sheridan School, Potter-Thomas School, Rhawnhurst School, Robert B. Pollock School, Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School, Rudolph Blankenburg School, Samuel Pennypacker School, Tanner Duckrey School, Thomas Holme School, Thomas M. Peirce School, Vare-Washington Elementary School, Widener Memorial School, William Cramp School, William D. Kelley School, William Dick School, and William H. Hunter School

In-person hybrid learning began Monday for about 3,000 students in grades pre-k through second.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite says “it feels fantastic” to have students return.

“It has been approximately a year since our students were in school buildings but I want to make sure that individuals understand, children have still been educated by the extraordinary work of teachers and staff members, but will be good to get young people back into some form of in-person learning today, so we’re very excited,” Hite said.

Julio Ortiz says it’s been a rough year of virtual learning for him and his 1st-grade daughter Juliet. Juliet is among 60 students who went back to class at Juniata Park Academy on Monday.

“It’s been a little rough. I’m glad to see her back at school at least a couple days,” father Julio Ortiz said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says his goal all along was to get students back in the classroom.

“I am a pediatrician, it’s been very sad to me. This is one piece to get us there which I am so excited to see,” Farley said.

Here is the plan: students from 53 schools will return Monday for hybrid learning. They are in grades pre-K through second. They will attend in-person learning two days per week and will learn remotely the other days.

The district hopes to open an additional 50 schools per week until all 149 are opened.