PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a cold weekend, the Philadelphia region is in store for a nice warming trend this week. The region can expect another sunny afternoon to kick off the workweek and temperatures top in the mid-40s.

Monday evening, sunset time in Philly finally hits 6 p.m. and the sun will not set before 6 p.m. again until Oct. 31.

Tracking a nice week ahead! Who is ready for a run at 70!!!!! — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 8, 2021

The warming kicks into high gear on Tuesday, thanks to a stronger south and southwest wind flow.

This will funnel milder air into the region. Highs on Tuesday will soar into the low 60s in the city.

The region will continue to warm up on Wednesday into the mid 60s.

This combined with sunshine and low humidity will make for an awesome day.

By Thursday, the area is likely to hit the 70 degree mark for the first time in four months.

Along the immediate coastline highs will remain cooler during this time frame and will fail to reach the above-mentioned levels due to the influence of a still frigid 40 degree Atlantic Ocean.

Dry conditions prevail through the week until a cold front near the area on Friday and yields the chance for spotty rain showers.

The front may hang nearby on Saturday to generate a few more showers.

Temperatures will fall off back to a more seasonable range starting on Saturday and could be on the chillier side of average by Sunday.