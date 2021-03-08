PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds of Philadelphia school children are back in classrooms Monday after nearly a year of virtual learning. About 3,000 students went back to school across the city.

“It’s been a little rough. I’m glad to see her back at school at least a couple days,” father Julio Ortiz said.

Julio Ortiz says it’s been a rough year of virtual learning for him and his 1st-grade daughter Juliet. Juliet is among 60 students who went back to class at Juniata Park Academy on Monday.

It took all the way until March 8, but students are finally going back to school in Philly. Grades pre-k thru 2 are returning to classrooms today in a hybrid model @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/P9EOgiahjb — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 8, 2021

In a hybrid model, students in grades pre-k through second are back to in-person learning two days a week.

“We miss them so much and it’s so nice to see them in person again. Really looking forward to having them back,” Assistant Principal Anthony Guidice said.

Students in 53 schools returned to class Monday. The school district says each week more students will return. Fifth-grader Zohaib Khan is still learning remotely but his younger brothers Saibais and Shoaib are back in school.

“I miss school. At home, you can’t move our bodies and we can’t do gym,” Khan said.

Teachers fought hard to get vaccinated before returning to classrooms.

In-class learning was to resume last month but opposition over vaccines stalled that.

Despite earlier concerns, school officials say they are convinced they can pull off the rest of the school year safely.

“I’m convinced I can do anything. I work for the Philadelphia School District. This is just a really exciting moment for all of us and we’re really happy,” Guidice said.

Many teachers have now been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Also, there are layers of safety protocols in place, from desk shields to social distancing signage and hand sanitizing stations.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says his goal all along was to get students back in the classroom.

“I am a pediatrician, it’s been very sad to me. This is one piece to get us there which I am so excited to see,” Farley said.

Here is the plan: students from 53 schools will return Monday for hybrid learning. They are in grades pre-K through second. They will attend in-person learning two days per week and will learn remotely the other days.

The district hopes to open an additional 50 schools per week until all 149 are opened.