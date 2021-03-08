Fire At Smoke And Vape Shop In Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters broke down a door to battle a fire at a smoke shop in Springfield Township, Delaware County. It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Smoke Shop and Vape store on the 400 block of Baltimore Pike.CDC: Vaccinated People May Meet Without Masks
Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on what sparked the flames.