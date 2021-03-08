CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Zoo is welcoming a new member to their zoo family. Maliha, an 8-year-old female snow leopard, has arrived from the Roger Williams Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island.
Maliha joined the zoo to be paired with Bataar, the male snow leopard. Associated Veterinarian Dr. Alexander Ernst says the pairing will continue the zoo’s long-standing tradition of success in breeding snow leopards.READ MORE: CDC: Vaccinated People May Meet Without Masks
“We are excited to continue the work that Himani, our original female snow leopard started over 10 years ago,” Ernst said. “Every successful birth is a small step towards the preservation of the species in the wild.”READ MORE: Philadelphia Students Return To In-Person Learning Monday After Nearly A Year
It’s estimated there are approximately 3,500 to 7,000 snow leopards left and they are considered endangered and facing extinction.
They live for 15 to 18 years in the wild and can live for up to 25 years in zoos.
Visitors can see Maliha daily at the Walter Trettin Snow Leopard Habitat.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy To Hold COVID-19 Briefing
The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The zoo is free to the public but donations are greatly appreciated and help with the care of the animals.