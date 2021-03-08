NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The pandemic means no St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Wildwood next week. But that won’t stop people from gathering to celebrate the holiday.
The city initially planned to hold its annual parade on Saturday but that's now been called off.
Instead, the Anglesea Irish Society will host a mass at the St. Ann Church in Wildwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"We are thrilled to be able to take this opportunity to shine a spotlight on the good work of St. Patrick and remind everyone why he is the patron saint of Ireland and such an important figure in the Irish-American community," Anglesea Irish Society President Joe Rullo said.
With social distancing guidelines, more than 1,000 people can attend on a first-come-first-served basis.