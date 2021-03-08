CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a corner store in North Philadelphia overnight. It happened around midnight Monday on the 2700 block of West Cambria Street.

17-Year-Old Boy Shot Outside Corner Store In North Philadelphia

READ MORE: CDC: Vaccinated People May Meet Without Masks

Police found the teenager shot three times.

He is in stable condition.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Students Return To In-Person Learning Monday After Nearly A Year

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.

Police have not made any arrests.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy To Hold COVID-19 Briefing

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.