17-Year-Old Boy Shot Outside Corner Store In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a corner store in North Philadelphia overnight. It happened around midnight Monday on the 2700 block of West Cambria Street.
Police found the teenager shot three times.
He is in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.