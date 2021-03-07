CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has died after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Sulis Street.

Authorities say the man was shot one time in his chest.

He was rushed to an area hospital, police say, where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered, according to police.

At this time, police say there are no arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the third shooting incident and the second homicide Philadelphia Police reported this Sunday night.

A woman was shot twice and killed in the Olney section of the city just after 5 p.m., according to police.

Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking in the Juniata neighborhood of the city.

