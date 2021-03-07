PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has died after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Sulis Street.
Authorities say the man was shot one time in his chest.READ MORE: Woman Dies After Being Shot Twice In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say
He was rushed to an area hospital, police say, where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m.
No weapons have been recovered, according to police.
At this time, police say there are no arrests.READ MORE: Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head During Attempted Carjacking In Juniata: Police
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is the third shooting incident and the second homicide Philadelphia Police reported this Sunday night.
A woman was shot twice and killed in the Olney section of the city just after 5 p.m., according to police.
Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during an attempted carjacking in the Juniata neighborhood of the city.MORE NEWS: 'It's For Terrorists And It's For Crime': 2 Separate Stings Net 10 Ghost Guns Off Philadelphia Streets, 4 People Arrested
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.