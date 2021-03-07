NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Fire crews in New Castle County spent Sunday morning battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex. The call came in around 4:30 a.m. to the Valley Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Stevens Place.
You can see the damage and the smoke from the complex, which is near the Delaware-Pennsylvania border.
According to officials, more than 40 residents have been displaced by the fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
