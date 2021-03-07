CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Fire crews in New Castle County spent Sunday morning battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex. The call came in around 4:30 a.m. to the Valley Run Apartments on the 1000 block of Stevens Place.

You can see the damage and the smoke from the complex, which is near the Delaware-Pennsylvania border.

(credit: CBS3)

According to officials, more than 40 residents have been displaced by the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.