PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this week’s pet project, animal advocate Carol Erickson, talked about resource guarding in dogs. She says this happens since some dogs are adamant about loving their stuff to the point that some of them become aggressive.
Some are just playful about it.
The real true resource guarding, is when your dog doesn't want you to walk by your food bowl or you to sit on your own sofa.
Any breed can be a resource guarder. Sometimes it’s early in life when they develop that idea, but sometimes the dog you’ve had from birth is going to be the one that resource guards.
Erickson says management is the key to all of this.
Watch the video to hear tips from this week’s segment.