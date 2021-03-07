PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The race to get vaccinated continues across the region. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium helped 200 Montgomery County residents get their shots on Sunday. They held a walk-up vaccine clinic at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House.
Only those in Phase 1-B and living in the hardest-hit zip codes were eligible to receive their shot.
This is the consortium's first visit to Montgomery County.
"This is a collaboration with Abington-Jefferson Hospital, where I am on staff, where they gave their allotment of vaccination to make sure Black and Brown communities had an opportunity to be served," Dr. Ala Stanford, the consortium's founder, said.
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium on Monday will be holding a walk-up vaccine clinic at Deliverance Evangelist Church in North Philadelphia.