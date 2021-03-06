PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid is making a big donation to help combat homelessness in the City of Brotherly Love. Embiid announced Saturday he will be donating his winnings from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game to Philadelphia homeless shelters, including Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC.
The four-time NBA All-Star has committed $100,000 across these organizations.
The money will provide:
- 15,000 meals for homeless and underserved individuals
- 4,000 essential clothing items donated to homeless teens and adults
- Care and treatment of 1,000 homeless individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines
- Support for 30+ formerly homeless families – including education, health care, and employment services
- Funding for a six-week summer camp for 50+ homeless and at-risk youth
- Shelter and essential needs for over 300 teens facing homelessness or home insecurity
"So many have fallen on such hard times during the pandemic," Embiid said. "I felt it was important to provide more support for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. I'm continually grateful for all of the support that Philadelphia and the fans have given me not just around All-Star but all my years in the league. I will continue to help in any way I can."
Embiid will take the floor for Team Durant this Sunday at 8 p.m. in Atlanta for the 2021 All-Star game.