PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Staff members of the Jacquelyn Y. Kelley Discovery Charter School hosted a social release and emotional recovery boot camp on Saturday for students.
Those at the West Philadelphia school say they wanted to help acclimate students as they return to the classroom.READ MORE: Battleship New Jersey On Camden Waterfront Reopens For Weekend Tours
The program will include academic help and run every Saturday for 10 weeks.READ MORE: Historic John Coltrane House In North Philadelphia Will Remain Standing
It also offers counselor-led discussion groups so the children can talk about the pandemic-related challenges and stressors. It offers the students a social release.
“Our students are experiencing a lot of challenges as it pertains to their academics and the gaps that’s being created by online learning as well as social and emotional challenges that are created by isolation and being at home every day,” Jacquelyn Y. Kelley Discovery Charter School CEO Tonia Elmore said.MORE NEWS: Two Children Seriously Injured After Fire Guts Duplex In Paulsboro, New Jersey
The students were also able to pick out new school supplies and received clothing and food for their families