PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have identified the suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia. Police on Saturday night said the suspect is 44-year-old Edward Prince of Olney. Police say Prince is also known as Jamil Smith.

Price is wanted for homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and other charges.

Wanted for Homicide by Vehicle, and related charges for a Fatal Hit-And-Run on 3-03-2021 at 11:05pm at 2nd & Ontario Sts.

EDWARD PRINCE a.k.a. JAMIL SMITH, DOB 10/01/1976, 44/M/B. If whereabouts are known, please call our tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/R1xFsdh1r0 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2021

Police say Roberto Oquendo Velez was hit with such force that he was thrown from his shoes and dragged nearly 300 feet on the 3300 block of North 2nd Street just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to police, Oquendo was crossing the street at 2nd and Ontario Streets when he was struck by a dark blue 2001 to 2005 GMC Envoy or Yukon they now say was driven by Prince.

The vehicle fled the scene south on 2nd Street from Ontario Street and tracked as far south as Girard Avenue, investigators say. The vehicle has a broken right headlight and fender damage.

Police found Oquendo Velez badly injured in the street shortly after arriving on the scene Wednesday night. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect was speeding and hit Oquendo hard, despite speed humps on the road, and then left the scene.

“He was struck so hard his shoes flew off,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

The victim’s family tells investigators that he lived just one block away from where the crash happened, and he lived there for 35 years.

“He was the nicest person you could possibly meet,” Brunilda Oquendo, the victim’s sister, said. “He didn’t deserve to die the way he died.”

Oquendo’s sister fears her brother didn’t hear the car or a possible horn blaring as it barreled toward him.

“He was born deaf. He might hear like if you bounce on a wood floor but no, he didn’t hear a horn like that,” she said.

Anyone with information about Prince’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or 215-686-8477.