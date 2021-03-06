PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A carjacking in Philadelphia’s Onley neighborhood ended with a child safe and a suspect under arrest. Police say it all started after midnight Saturday at 5th Street and Olney Avenue when a woman stole a Mazda with the engine running and a 2-year-old boy inside.Flag Of Zamunda From 'Coming 2 America' Sequel Flies in Center City
Several blocks later, she crashed the car into a building near 5th Street and Somerville Avenue.
The child was not seriously hurt and was reunited with his mother.
Police have taken the carjacking suspect into custody.