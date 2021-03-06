CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester, Delaware County, are investigating a pair of homicides this weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were gunned down in two separate shooting incidents.

The first homicide happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of West 6th Street. Police say 19-year-old James Williams was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

According to police, Williams was inside a black Lincoln MKZ that had several bullet holes in the rearview window of the driver’s side.

Police say the vehicle crashed into the steps of a building at 800-802 West 6th Street.

The second incident was a double shooting that happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 700 block of West 5th Street on Friday, according to police. Authorities say 57-year-old David Canada was killed in the shooting and 27-year-old Monyeh Jenifer was left hospitalized.

Investigators found a red Cadillac at the scene that had crashed into a building with several gunshots in the trunk area. Canada was found lying face down across the passenger’s seat, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say Jenifer was found near the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center and according to police, is listed in “good condition.”

There are no arrests in either shooting, according to police.