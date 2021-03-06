At Least 2 Children Seriously Injured After Fire Guts Duplex In Paulsboro, New Jersey

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – A fire has gutted a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, critically injuring at least two children. Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the duplex on West Washington Street.
Several adults got out of the home unhurt, including one who was carrying an infant.
Crews from several communities battled the flames.
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and the fire marshal are teaming up for the investigation.