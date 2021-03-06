CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Paulsboro news

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – A fire has gutted a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, critically injuring at least two children. Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the duplex on West Washington Street.

Several adults got out of the home unhurt, including one who was carrying an infant.

READ MORE: Flag Of Zamunda From 'Coming 2 America' Sequel Flies in Center City

At Least 2 Children Seriously Injured After Fire Guts Duplex In Paulsboro, New Jersey

READ MORE: WATCH: Community In Dauphin, Pennsylvania Celebrates UPS Driver With $1,000 Donation

Crews from several communities battled the flames.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the fire marshal are teaming up for the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Child Reunited With Mother After Carjacking In Olney Ends In Crash, Suspect Arrested

 