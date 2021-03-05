PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday morning. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will be joined by Charles Elison, of FEMA Region 3, to talk about COVID vaccine distribution in Philadelphia.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
- When: Friday, March 5, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
