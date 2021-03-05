PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Flower Show is expected to take place outdoors for the first time in its almost 200-year history. Today, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will provide a preview of the plans for this year’s event.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show press conference
- When: Friday, March 5, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Who:
Matt Rader – PHS President
Sam Lemheney – PHS Chief of Shows and Events
Mayor Jim Kenney
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson
Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell
Tom Doll, CEO Subaru of America
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.