BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A celebration was held Friday in Bucks County for a beloved basketball coach. Eyewitness News was at Holy Ghost Prep in Bensalem.
Coach Tony Chapman has joined an exclusive club — he now has 900 wins under his belt.
Chapman was saluted Friday for his efforts, and even received a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.
“This is, to say the least, a little bit overwhelming,” Chapman said. “I did not expect anything like this to have all these dignitaries here and all these people, some of the students in the school, my team, my family. Very humbling. I think something like this reaffirms why I stayed here, the fact that they would think enough to do something like this really means a lot to me.”
Chapman's teams have won 23 Bicentennial Athletic League titles, nine District One crowns, and two Eastern State titles.
In addition to being a coach, he’s also a 1971 graduate of the school.