Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Receives Special Birthday Mural In Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers is getting a special birthday present this year. Red Bull unveiled a mural of the guard on Thursday.
It is painted on the side of "Garage" bar in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.
Red Bull and the 76ers are donating $250 for every steal Thybulle has this season to refurbish local basketball courts.
Thybulle turned 24 this week.