PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the face in broad daylight in North Philadelphia on Friday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of North Newkirk Street.
Philadelphia Police say the 27-year-old victim was shot once in the face.READ MORE: Art And Artisan Markets Return To Cherry Street Pier Through November
He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Philadelphia State Lawmaker Sharif Street Considering Running For US Senate
A woman is in custody.MORE NEWS: Social Media Lights Up After Phillies' Bryce Harper Crushes 2-Run Bomb In First Spring Training At-Bat
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.