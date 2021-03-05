PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters spent Friday morning battling a fire in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood after at least two stores caught fire on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue. Crews rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a fire around 5 a.m.Eagles' Jalen Mills Talks 2020 Season, Carson Wentz Trade: 'It Was The Right Move For The Team'
At one point, firefighters were seen using an ax to knock down the door.
It took crews around an hour to get the flames under control.
Firefighters are also dealing with dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills near the single digits.
Frankford Avenue was blocked between Princeton and Tyson Avenues.
There is no word on any injures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.