PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There has been a lot of change within the Philadelphia Eagles organization this offseason, but one thing that doesn’t appear to be changing is who will be starting at center. On Friday, Jason Kelce took to Instagram to announce that he is returning to the Eagles for his 11th season.

The #Eagles and C Jason Kelce have agreed on a new deal for 2021, paying him $9M fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, source said. He announced on Instagram he's back for another season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

“Man, the first week of March 2021 is one for the record books!!!! Got to welcome baby #2 Elliotte Ray Kelce into the world, got my first dose of the Moderna Vaccine at the wonderful Puentes de Salud medical clinic, and restructured my contract to ensure I will continue to be the Center for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Kelce said in the post.

Kelce, 33, is coming off of his fourth Pro Bowl selection. He also has played in every regular season game since 2015.

Looks like a yearly question of “will Jason Kelce be back next year?” will have to continue for at least one more season.

Meanwhile, Ian Rappoport also reported on Friday, that the Eagles have restructured cornerback Darius Slay’s contract to create just over $9 million in salary cap room.

The #Eagles have some cap work to do, and that focus has begun: They just restructured CB Darius Slay’s contract to create $9.14M in salary cap room, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

Slay was the Eagles’ big-name free agent last offseason. In 15 games last year, he accounted for one interception and 59 tackles.