WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket was sold in Delaware County this week. The winner matched all five balls drawn to win $525,000.
The winning numbers are 1-7-16-33-39.
The ticket was purchased on March 4 at the 7-Eleven at 301 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne.
The ticket was purchased on March 4 at the 7-Eleven at 301 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne.

The 7-Eleven earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers.
Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598 and the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.
The Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.