BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police need your help finding a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Charlee Hertzog was last seen on Wednesday, leaving her home in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County.
She was riding in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, with New Jersey License plates, E19NJT.
Authorities believe she may have traveled to the New York City area.
If you see her or know where she is, please call the New Jersey State Police at 609-859-2282.