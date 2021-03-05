BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say a missing teenager has been found safe. Police say 14-year-old Charlee Hertzog had gone missing after leaving her home in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County on Wednesday.
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) March 6, 2021
State police thank everyone for their help.