By CBS3 Staff
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say a missing teenager has been found safe. Police say 14-year-old Charlee Hertzog had gone missing after leaving her home in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County on Wednesday.

State police thank everyone for their help.