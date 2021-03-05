ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A scary situation for a teenager in Aston, Delaware County. Police say a 15-year-old was home alone virtually learning on Thursday afternoon when someone broke into their house.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday at a home on the 100 block of Nottingham Court.READ MORE: Eagles' Jalen Mills Talks 2020 Season, Carson Wentz Trade: 'It Was The Right Move For The Team'
Police say the teen was preparing their lunch when they noticed a suspect at the rear sliding door of their home. Shortly after, police say, the suspect entered through the front door.
Authorities say the male suspect was last seen fleeing on Nottingham Court toward Cork Lane.READ MORE: New Jersey State Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Charlee Hertzog, Last Seen Leaving Burlington County Home
A K9 unit was called to the scene to assist, but police say the suspect was not located.
Nothing was stolen and the teenager was not hurt.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Provide COVID-19 Vaccination Program Update
Police are asking anyone with potential information to contact them at 610-497-2633.