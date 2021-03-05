NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A third suspect has turned himself in to police in the brutal beating of a 56-year-old female pizza shop owner in Norristown last month. Police say 19-year-old Justin Croson of York County was arrested on Friday.

The two other suspects, twin brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy, both 20, turned themselves in on Thursday.

Surveillance video captured the brutal attack of a Norristown pizza shop owner, 56-year-old Ying Ngov, outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria on East Marshall Street on Feb. 19.

The confrontation began after the men allegedly took items without paying. The victim chased the crowd, and at one point, picked up a shovel from her neighbor’s yard.

But the men soon swarmed her. Video shows them punching and throwing Ngov to the ground.

The victim’s husband is relieved it wasn’t any worse. Her son-in-law, Bryan Skipper, described her injuries.

“Her back is hurting right now and they are actually going to take a lot of imaging tomorrow,” he said. “Her face still hurts, it’s still swollen.”

Norristown Police say the Cassidy brothers were arraigned and each assigned a $40,000 cash bail. They were transported to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Croson was arraigned and released on $25,000 bail.

The Norristown Police Department thanks the Aston, Delaware County community for several tips which led to the whereabouts of the Cassidy brothers.

“Speaking with these tipsters, they were appalled by the Cassidy brothers’ actions and wanted to help bring them to justice,” police said in a release.