PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States, according to a new ranking. Newsweek released its “World’s Best Hospital 2021” rankings and Penn Presbyterian was ranked at No. 16 in the country and No. 1 in Pennsylvania.
“Now more than ever, patients are looking for the best care available, and Penn Medicine is committed to exceeding their expectations and setting new standards every step of the way,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
Morristown Medical Center was the top-ranked hospital in New Jersey coming in at No. 34 in the country and ChristianaCare was named the top hospital in Delaware and No. 70 in the country.
