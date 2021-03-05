HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – There’s an ongoing debate in the Haverford School District over whether or not students should return to full-time in-person instruction. On Thursday night, parents protested outside of the school district’s office in Havertown, demanding that students return to the classrooms.

The district’s current proposal is for elementary students to start on March 22. Secondary students would return to five full days on April 6.

The district says it’s working to accommodate social distancing in classrooms.

Some parents and teachers say they are frustrated.

“We’re a little frustrated by the ever-changing guidance and the ever-changing charts that go with that,” Michael Mullen, Chair of Haverford Township Education Association, said. “It is hard for us to follow the science when the maps keep getting changed. And it is frustrating when you show up to play baseball and you discover that the game has been changed to cricket.”

“It’s a hard time for the kids, and they can be careful, and they can do the right thing,” parent Helene Conroy Smith said. “I think we need to say if they can be in school two days a week, they can be in five days a week.”

The issue will be discussed again at the next school board meeting on March 18.